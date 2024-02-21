Azerbaijan Establishes New Drinking Water Source In Khojaly

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A new source of water is being established in Khojaly city to
improve drinking water supply in the city, said Coordination
Headquarters for addressing issues in Azerbaijan's liberated
territories in a centralized manner, Azernews reports.
Currently, the Khojaly Sukanal Administration serves the city,
as well as several villages and towns of the region.
