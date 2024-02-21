               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan Establishes New Drinking Water Source In Khojaly


2/21/2024 2:09:29 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A new source of water is being established in Khojaly city to improve drinking water supply in the city, said Coordination Headquarters for addressing issues in Azerbaijan's liberated territories in a centralized manner, Azernews reports.

Currently, the Khojaly Sukanal Administration serves the city, as well as several villages and towns of the region.

