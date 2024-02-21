+20% PROFESSIONAL VISITORS: IEG REGISTERS RECORD EDITION OF BEER&FOOD ATTRACTION AND BBTECH EXPO

(MENAFN- Italian Exhibition Group (IEGEXPO))

• Decisive increase in professional visitors and growth in number of exhibitors for Italian Exhibition Group's eating out event that closed today at Rimini Expo Centre



• 600 of the most prestigious beverage and food brands in attendance



• Extraordinary turnout among the stands of the best of Italian and international beer, soft drinks, the Mixology world and food proposals reflecting new consumption experiences, from fast casual dining



• Held at the same time, Italgrob’s 13th International Horeca Meeting: a snapshot of “Consumption and scenarios in a changing Italy”



Rimini, 20th February 2024 – An edition to be framed, an enormous opportunity for business and networking. Beer&Food Attraction, the international exhibition specifically for the world of out-of-home catering - which closed today at Italian Exhibition Group's Rimini Expo Centre, together with BBTech Expo, the beer and beverage production technologies and Filling&Packaging show - welcomed 600 brands spread over 14 halls. The events ended with a 20% increase in total professional visits compared to the 2023 edition.

125 buyers arrived in Rimini mainly from Spain, Canada, Germany, the USA and Sweden thanks to the partnership with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, ITA - Italian Trade Agency, and IEG’s network of regional advisors. Confidence, innovation and proactiveness were the key words of the three-day event. Great satisfaction among the horeca operators in attendance: from producers to distributors, top buyers of catering chains, owners of public establishments and managers of specialised chains.



RIMINI, THE ITALIAN CAPITAL OF HORECA

Indeed, for three days, Beer&Food Attraction hosted all the out-of-home supply chains, thanks to the collaboration of the sector’s main associations and organisations, including Italgrob - Italian Federation of Horeca Distributors, which held its International Horeca Meeting there - Assobirra, Unionbirrai, FIC – Federation of Italian Chefs, AssoBibe, Mineracqua and all the associative stakeholders in the horeca channel. Italgrob’s 13th International Horeca Meeting dealt with all the news and perspectives of the Horeca world, which counts 3,800 companies, over 60,000 employees and 17 billion euros in turnover, with 330,000 public establishments and 1,400,000 employees, about 6.1% of the Italian working population. The Horeca sector is Made in Italy’s leading ambassador that, together with tourism, creates value for a major sector in the national economy.



TECHNOLOGICAL EVOLUTION AT BBTECH EXPO

The 9th edition of IEG's b2b exhibition was flanked by the 6th edition of BBTech expo, the event for beer and beverage production technologies and Filling&Packaging, together with the very best of raw materials for the brewing industry.



BEER&FOOD ATTRACTION: THE INNOVATION AND COMPETITION HUB

An entire district dedicated to Innovation and Research & Development to give voice to the companies that contribute to out-of-home foodservice progress. This was the great new entry at the 2024 edition of Beer&Food Attraction and BBTech Expo, with the introduction of the Innovation Award to reward those exhibiting companies that particularly stand out in various fields, from product innovation to packaging. Space was also given to the Start-Up Award, which saw the emergence of three innovative companies in the world of management systems for catering, sustainability and technology. The Italian Cuisine Championships, the Beer of the Year Award and the Pizza senza frontiere - World Pizza Champion Games enlivened the three-day event.

The next appointment for the respective communities of Beer&Food Attraction and BBTech expo will be from 16th to 18th February 2025, once again at Rimini Expo Centre.



ABOUT BEER&FOOD ATTRACTION 2024: Dates: 18 – 20 February 2024; Organiser: Italian Exhibition Group SpA; edition: 9th; frequency: annual; info:



ABOUT BBTECH EXPO 2024: Dates: 18 – 20 February 2024; Organiser: Italian Exhibition Group SpA; edition: 6th; frequency: annual; info:





