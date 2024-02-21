Lots Of Questions Accumulated: Source On Zelensky's Meeting With The Servant Of People Faction

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky's meeting with representatives of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction is a normal process, not something extraordinary.

A source in the faction said this in a comment to Ukrinform.

"I think that in this case, the topic of the meeting is not important. MPs have never met with the President during the full-scale invasion. And this is logical because the head of state is a busy man. The head of the faction, David Arakhamia, is always in touch with Volodymyr Zelensky. He provides MPs with all the necessary information. However, many questions have accumulated. I think this meeting will be a certain incentive for MPs," the source said.

He added that the meeting was most likely initiated by Arakhamia.

Zelensky to conveneof People faction meeting for first time since full-scale war – source

"I think the meeting will be interesting. At the same time, I don't think it will be extraordinary. This is a completely normal process - the President meets with his team," the representative of the political party summarized.

As reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky is gathering representatives of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction for a meeting on February 21. This will be the first meeting of the Head of State with members of the faction since February 24, 2022.