Lots Of Questions Accumulated: Source On Zelensky's Meeting With The Servant Of People Faction

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky's meeting with representatives of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction is a normal process, not something extraordinary.
A source in the faction said this in a comment to Ukrinform.
"I think that in this case, the topic of the meeting is not important. MPs have never met with the President during the full-scale invasion. And this is logical because the head of state is a busy man. The head of the faction, David Arakhamia, is always in touch with Volodymyr Zelensky. He provides MPs with all the necessary information. However, many questions have accumulated. I think this meeting will be a certain incentive for MPs," the source said.
He added that the meeting was most likely initiated by Arakhamia.
Read also:
Zelensky to convene Servant
of People faction meeting for first time since full-scale war – source
"I think the meeting will be interesting. At the same time, I don't think it will be extraordinary. This is a completely normal process - the President meets with his team," the representative of the political party summarized.
As reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky is gathering representatives of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction for a meeting on February 21. This will be the first meeting of the Head of State with members of the faction since February 24, 2022.
MENAFN21022024000193011044ID1107878060
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.