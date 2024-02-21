Prykarpattia Community Sends Military Equipment Worth Almost ₴2.5 Million To Front

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Prykarpattia region, the Burshtyn community has purchased 17 quadcopters and two charging stations for the military worth almost UAH 2.5 million.

The head of the Burshtyn community Vasyl Andriieshyn announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

"Earlier this month, we purchased 17 quadcopters and a charging station as part of the city's program to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The total cost of the military equipment is UAH 2,476,900. Today we have received this equipment and will hand it over to the military," said Andriyeshin.

According to him, a backhoe loader, computer equipment, and tires were also purchased for the military.

"The procedures for the purchase of thermal imagers, military uniforms, and sleeping bags are being finalized," said the head of the Burshtyn community.

As reported earlier, the International Center for Assistance to Ukrainians handed over 500 FPV drones to the military.