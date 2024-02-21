Meetings At Munich Conference Were Expression Of Global Support For Azerbaijan's Superior Position

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
On February 17, President Ilham Aliyev held a joint meeting with
Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Prime Minister of the Armenia Republic
Nikol Pashinyan at the initiative of the German Chancellor. During
the meeting, they exchanged views on bilateral relations.
After the meeting, the Armenian PM met with representatives of
the Armenian community in Munich. Within the framework of the
meeting, Pashinyan told Armenian community representatives about
the conference and the "difficulties" facing Armenia.
Pashinyan noted that Garabagh's right to self-determination is
not supported by the international community, which is why Armenia
waged this conflict not only against Azerbaijan but against the
whole world.
Shahla Jalilzade, research fellow International Relations
Specialist commenting on the subject for Azernews ,
said that Azerbaijan's victory in Garabagh is difficult to accept
for the Armenian community. She added that Pashinyan is trying to
inform them that there is no other way.
“It seems that it is too difficult for the Armenian community to
understand and accept Azerbaijan's victory in Garabagh, and
Pashinyan trying to explain to them that there is no other
way,”
Expert drew attention to the so-called Artsakh Republic, an
unrecognized or de facto state, that Armenia tried to create in
Azerbaijan's territories. She said Pashinyan himself reminded that
no country in the world had supported the independence of the
so-called regime when he declared that there was no international
community support in Garabagh.
“When Nikol Pashinyan declares that "Garabagh's right of
self-determination" is not supported by the international
community”, he means that no country in the world has supported the
"independence" of the so-called regime so far and will not support
it in the future,”
Shahla Jalilzade reminded that several states have called on the
countries of the world to recognize this regime. But she added none
of them had taken any steps in this direction because everyone knew
that this would be against international law.
“We know that the French Parliament called on the government to
recognize the so-called "Republic of Artsakh". However, governments
have never dared to take a real step in this direction, because it
would mean a clear violation of international law,”
The expert also reminded that one of the questions addressed to
Nikol Pashinyan about his resignation. She said the Armenian
diaspora sees the Prime Minister as the cause of Garabagh.
“At the meeting with the Armenian community within the
conference one of the questions addressed to Pashinyan was: "You
have lost Karabakh too, when will you leave power?" It means that
the global Armenian network considers Pashinyan and his political
line as the cause of the loss of Garabagh, and draws strategic
plans and projects to restore the so-called regime, but in the
background of all this, Pashinyan, who is a pragmatic politician,
dictates the realities to them,”
Shahla Jalilzade added that the Armenian Prime Minister trying
to implement President Ilham Aliyev's thoughts on the normalization
process between 2 countries.
“Pashinyan implements the formula that Ilham Aliyev announced in
his swearing-in speech - the normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani
relations should be out of the agenda,”
She noted that Azerbaijan and Armenian work on peace agreement
suggests new regional projects in upcoming years.
“The emphasis placed on continuing the work on the
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace treaty at the tripartite meeting held
within the framework of the conference suggests that new regional
projects and global initiatives will be on the agenda in the
upcoming period,”
Expert touched on the COP29 which will be held in Baku. She
added that if the relations normalize, Pashinyan also participate
in the event, because the Armenian President participated in
COP28.
“As we all know COP-29 will be held in Baku. Armenia's agreement
to it, Ilham Aliyev's meeting with the US President's special
representative in Munich and inviting him to the event in Baku,
create speculation that if relations normalize, maybe Pashinyan
also will participate in COP-29 in Baku. I reminded that the
President of Armenia participated in COP-28,”
Shahla Jalilzade also stated that in terms of regional
communications, this year would be decisive. She added that
opinions expressed at the Munich conference were the real proof of
international support for Azerbaijan.
“We can say that 2024 will be decisive in terms of regional
communications and demarcation of borders because this is also
necessary for the world powers. The meetings and opinions expressed
at the Munich conference were an expression of global support for
Azerbaijan's superior position in all these directions,” Shahla
Jalilzade said.
