Egyptian Prime Minister Meets With Ivorian Speaker, Pledges Support, Cooperation

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly met with Adama Bictogo, Speaker of the Ivorian National Assembly, on Tuesday to discuss strengthening bilateral relations and joint cooperation between the two countries.

Madbouly emphasized the Egyptian government's commitment to bolstering ties, citing President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi's 2019 visit to Abidjan as a cornerstone. He highlighted Egypt's dedication to South-South cooperation and support for Côte d'Ivoire, recognizing its pivotal role in West Africa.

Offering a Helping Hand

The Prime Minister expressed Egypt's eagerness to aid Côte d'Ivoire's development and stability. He pledged to contribute to training Ivorian professionals in various fields, including security, agriculture, health, and education, through the Egyptian Agency for Partnership for Development. He commended Côte d'Ivoire's National Development Plan, aimed at boosting the private sector and establishing the country as a West African commercial hub.

Madbouly encouraged Egyptian private companies to partner in priority development projects in Côte d'Ivoire, acknowledging their expertise. He also underscored Egypt's commitment to promoting stability through Al-Azhar Sharif's role in countering extremism and promoting moderate Islam.

Reciprocal Commitment

Bictogo reciprocated the warm sentiments, stating that his visit aimed to solidify ties between the two nations. He credited President El-Sisi's visit with strengthening their bond and expressed his desire to enhance parliamentary relations. He emphasized the importance of parliamentary diplomacy in fostering closer ties.

Economic Opportunities

On the economic front, Bictogo expressed his hope to attract more Egyptian investment, citing Côte d'Ivoire's embrace of South-South cooperation and the strong relationship with Egypt. He envisioned closer private-sector partnerships, believing economic ties could further solidify the people-to-people connection.

Humanitarian Support

The Ivorian Speaker commended Egypt's humanitarian efforts in the Gaza Strip, expressing his appreciation for their treatment of those affected by the conflict. He reiterated his country's support for peace and condemned violence, urging an immediate ceasefire and the opening of humanitarian corridors.

The meeting concluded with Madbouly expressing gratitude for Côte d'Ivoire's support for a ceasefire and highlighting Egypt's continued relief efforts and mediation role. He reiterated his belief that Africa's future lies in partnerships between its nations and encouraged stronger private-sector ties between Egypt and Côte d'Ivoire.