Egyptian Engineering Export Council Delegation Visits Libya To Explore Joint Investment Opportunities

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) A delegation of Egyptian businesspeople and 15 Egyptian companies from the sectors of household appliances, tableware, kitchenware, electrical appliances, auto spare parts, agricultural machinery, and electrical industries of cables and generators, visited Libya under the leadership of Mai Helmy, Executive Director of the Engineering Export Council of Egypt. The purpose of the visit was to discuss several issues related to facilitating trade and integration among businessmen from both countries in various fields and to emphasize the need to strengthen and deepen this cooperation and open joint investment opportunities.

According to the statement of the Engineering Export Council of Egypt, the meetings were attended by Muhammad Al-Raid, President of the Libyan General Union of Chambers of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture; Saad Al-Hanish, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Economy and Trade for Economic Affairs; Mustafa Tamer, Chargé d'Affaires of the Egyptian Embassy; Anwar Abusta, President of the Tripoli Chamber of Commerce; and a large number of heads of Libyan companies and institutions.

Helmy said that the visit would last for a week and include meetings between the Egyptian delegation, several members and leaders of the Libyan Chambers of Commerce, and representatives of various economic institutions in different Libyan cities. She added that this visit was the first of its kind in more than 10 years, as it was conducted under the direct sponsorship of the Libyan chambers.

She also said that the meetings were positive on both sides and that there were agreements on trade and investment cooperation between Egyptian companies and their Libyan counterparts in the sectors under the Engineering Export Council.

She highlighted that the Libyan market was one of the most important target markets for the engineering industries sector, as it was a large market that welcomed Egyptian products. She also said that there was an agreement to export more Egyptian engineering products to the Libyan market shortly and that this visit marked the beginning of a wider and deeper cooperation.

Helmy praised the effective role of the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in making the Egyptian mission in Libya a success, and thanked Ambassador Tarek Dahrouj, who was in charge of the Libya file, for his great efforts in overcoming the obstacles facing the mission.