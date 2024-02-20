The Heart Of Europe And IHG Hotels & Resorts Partner To Bring The First Intercontinental Resort To Dubai

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The Heart of Europe, the flagship project of Kleindienst Group, signed an agreement with IHG Hotels & Resorts, one of the world's leading hotel companies, to launch and manage the InterContinental Resort Portofino, The Heart of Europe on The World Islands, Dubai. The signing marks the first resort property in Dubai from the iconic InterContinental brand, reaffirming the company's commitment to bringing luxury experiences across key leisure destinations in the region.

This latest signing strengthens the partnership between the two companies and marks the third hotel to be added to the joint portfolio of IHG Hotels & Resorts and The Heart of Europe. It also complements The Heart of Europe's principles, embodying The World Islands' mission to unite global cultures, bridging diverse backgrounds through its unparalleled global excellence in architecture, development, innovation, and sustainability.

Haitham Mattar, Managing Director – India, Middle East and Africa, IHG Hotels & Resorts, commented:“We are excited to further strengthen our partnership with The Heart of Europe to bring our inaugural 'InterContinental Resort' in Dubai, marking a milestone in IHG Hotels & Resorts portfolio. Being a one-of-a-kind first in the emirate, the new resort is poised to redefine the leisure and luxury space in Dubai, promising an immersive experience for all guests.

He added:“We are confident in our partnership with Kleindienst Group in offering unique guest stays within a dynamic location like The Heart of Europe. We look forward to welcoming travellers worldwide upon the hotel's opening in early 2026.”

Situated at the centre of The World Islands, an archipelago off the coast of Dubai, the upcoming 'InterContinental Resort Portofino, The Heart of Europe' will be strategically located in 'The Heart of Europe,' a self-sufficient holiday destination spanning six islands. This transformative destination will seamlessly blend European architectural charm with top-tier hospitality, offering a rejuvenating experience for travellers against the backdrop of tranquil beaches.

Josef Kleindienst, Founder and Chairman of Kleindienst Group and The Heart of Europe, said:“We are delighted to be partnering with one of the globe's premier hotel brands to introduce an iconic family-focused luxury experience to The World Islands Dubai that perfectly encapsulates our aim to craft a distinctive destination amid Dubai's iconic landscapes. Our collaboration with IHG Hotels & Resorts leverages their expertise in luxury and lifestyle to complement our exceptional hospitality at The Heart of Europe. We look forward to welcoming families to an unparalleled hospitality experience, and offering a seamless fusion of Dubai's rich cultural with cutting edge innovation and ultimate luxury, amidst the scenic beauty of the UAE.”

Currently under construction, InterContinental Resort Portofino, The Heart of Europe is a harmonious blend of contemporary Mediterranean design and traditional Italian influences, inspired by the vibrant colours and charm of Portofino and the Italian Riviera. The buildings feature colourful facades with balconies, and a mix of modern amenities, including ancient Feng Shui practices to create a calming and inviting atmosphere.

The hotel is scheduled for a grand opening in early 2026 and is set to become a beachfront haven, featuring 466 rooms and suites and offering an array of amenities, including authentic Italian culinary experiences and an atrium showcasing the marine life beauty with floor-to-ceiling aquariums across six floors, forming part of The Heart of Europe Coral Institute, a marine life rehabilitation centre at the forefront of environmental sustainability dedicated to the regeneration of coral reefs and marine life habitats. Furthermore, all units at InterContinental Resort Portofino boast full sea views, immersing guests in the stunning coastal scenery while enjoying the luxurious amenities and experiences offered at this exceptional destination. InterContinental Resort Portofino, The Heart of Europe will also feature a rustic roof garden; a unique experience with panoramic views of the Dubai skyline, providing guests with a serene and picturesque setting to relax and unwind. In line with the sustainable ethos of The Heart of Europe, the roof garden will incorporate eco-friendly features as part of creative green spaces and energy-efficient design elements.

To accommodate a wide range of traveller preferences and ensure an inclusive experience for all guests, the upcoming resort will introduce the Kingdom of Portofino-an exclusive area featuring a kids club, kids theatre, and an additional outdoor play and water park for children.

IHG Hotels & Resorts currently operates 109 hotels across eight brands in the Middle East, including InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Hotel Indigo, voco and Six Senses.