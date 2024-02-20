Saudi University Enters Guinness World Records For Largest Dental Hospital In The World

(MENAFN- Mid-East) KSU Strengthens Position in the Top 100 Hospitals Globally.

King Saud University (KSU) has achieved a new global milestone by entering the Guinness World Record for the largest dental hospital in the world, with a total area of 37,165 square meters.

This achievement confirms the university's commitment to providing healthcare services, supporting medical education, training programs, and scientific research, in line with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.

The university's medical city provides treatment services through its three campus hospitals and eight affiliated centers of excellence. The development programs of the university's medical city and the expansion of its healthcare network have contributed to meeting the needs of patients and the local community.

This achievement comes after the university's medical city obtained an advanced position in the global ranking of the top 250 hospitals in the world. According to the FINANCE BRAND ranking this year, it was ranked 64th globally and third locally.

The university's dental hospital is one of the leading dental hospitals in the world, providing comprehensive educational, training, surgical, and consultative services in various specialties, such as cleft lip and palate clinics, dentistry for patients with special needs and autism, and oral and maxillofacial pain clinics, in addition to the pathology laboratory for diseases of the mouth, face, and jaws.

-p decoding="async" class="CToWUd" title="11233" src="#" alt="11233" width="620" data-bit="iit" />