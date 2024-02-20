Hamdan Bin Rashid Foundation For Medical And Educational Sciences Organizes The Innovation Week Activities.

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum
Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences participates in Emirates
Innovates 2024 events by organizing a series of activities and initiatives
aimed at enhancing creative thinking and innovation trends in both the
educational and medical fields from February 19 to 22 of this year.
Dr. Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Secretary-General and CEO of Hamdan bin Rashid
Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, said,“The
organization of Innovation Week activities by the Foundation coincides with
the institutional events of Emirates Innovates 2024, which emphasize the
necessity of enhancing national and societal efforts towards advancing
innovation and creativity in the UAE to global horizons.”
Dr. Al Suwaidi added that Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation is
keen on expanding its services in the field of innovation, especially as it
operates the first digital manufacturing lab, the FabLab UAE. This is done
through organizing exhibitions, activities, and workshops for talented
students and creating the appropriate environment for the success of these
activities, which contribute to honing students' talents and promoting a
culture of creativity and innovation in society and among government
employees, pushing them towards innovation and presenting innovative
ideas in various fields of their work and specialties.
The Secretary-General and CEO of Hamdan Foundation further explained
that the activities of the Foundation during Innovation Week include a
specialized training program in mechanical machine manufacturing in
collaboration with the University of Wollongong in Dubai, as well as a
workshop for Dubai government employees on artificial intelligence and its
applications in manufacturing innovative projects. He also mentioned that
there are many topics related to innovation and digital manufacturing such
as programming, design, artificial intelligence, and other activities offered at
the FabLab UAE. The events also include an exhibition of innovative
projects aimed at enriching and disseminating the culture of innovation and
manufacturing in society and attracting outstanding and innovative
students.
Dr. Al Suwaidi welcomed the participation of government and educational
institutions in Innovation Week, affirming the readiness of the FabLab UAE
team to meet the requirements for the success of this important national
initiative.
It is worth mentioning that 'Emirates Innovates' is considered the largest
national event celebrating innovation and innovators across the UAE,
highlighting ambitious Emirati innovators to support them by showcasing
their innovations and expanding their businesses. Launched in 2016 to
spotlight impactful innovations, its events continue throughout the month of
February. The aim is to contribute to enhancing the UAE's position as a
global innovation hub, developing innovative ideas and capabilities,
fostering a wide-ranging culture of innovation, and supporting the national
strategy for advanced innovation.
