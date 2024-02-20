Hamdan Bin Rashid Foundation For Medical And Educational Sciences Organizes The Innovation Week Activities.

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum

Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences participates in Emirates

Innovates 2024 events by organizing a series of activities and initiatives

aimed at enhancing creative thinking and innovation trends in both the

educational and medical fields from February 19 to 22 of this year.

Dr. Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Secretary-General and CEO of Hamdan bin Rashid

Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, said,“The

organization of Innovation Week activities by the Foundation coincides with

the institutional events of Emirates Innovates 2024, which emphasize the

necessity of enhancing national and societal efforts towards advancing

innovation and creativity in the UAE to global horizons.”

Dr. Al Suwaidi added that Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation is

keen on expanding its services in the field of innovation, especially as it

operates the first digital manufacturing lab, the FabLab UAE. This is done

through organizing exhibitions, activities, and workshops for talented

students and creating the appropriate environment for the success of these

activities, which contribute to honing students' talents and promoting a

culture of creativity and innovation in society and among government

employees, pushing them towards innovation and presenting innovative

ideas in various fields of their work and specialties.

The Secretary-General and CEO of Hamdan Foundation further explained

that the activities of the Foundation during Innovation Week include a

specialized training program in mechanical machine manufacturing in

collaboration with the University of Wollongong in Dubai, as well as a

workshop for Dubai government employees on artificial intelligence and its

applications in manufacturing innovative projects. He also mentioned that

there are many topics related to innovation and digital manufacturing such

as programming, design, artificial intelligence, and other activities offered at

the FabLab UAE. The events also include an exhibition of innovative

projects aimed at enriching and disseminating the culture of innovation and

manufacturing in society and attracting outstanding and innovative

students.

Dr. Al Suwaidi welcomed the participation of government and educational

institutions in Innovation Week, affirming the readiness of the FabLab UAE

team to meet the requirements for the success of this important national

initiative.

It is worth mentioning that 'Emirates Innovates' is considered the largest

national event celebrating innovation and innovators across the UAE,

highlighting ambitious Emirati innovators to support them by showcasing

their innovations and expanding their businesses. Launched in 2016 to

spotlight impactful innovations, its events continue throughout the month of

February. The aim is to contribute to enhancing the UAE's position as a

global innovation hub, developing innovative ideas and capabilities,

fostering a wide-ranging culture of innovation, and supporting the national

strategy for advanced innovation.