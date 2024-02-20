Evacuation From Kupiansk Direction Intensified Due To Massive Russian Shelling

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Evacuation from the Kupiansk direction has intensified due to the intensification of Russian shelling, with more than 500 people evacuated over the past two weeks.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said this on the air of the telethon 'United News', Ukrinform reported.

"The number of attacks has increased. Over 25 settlements were shelled over the last day. Three of them were in the Kupiansk direction. This is what we know because, in the border settlements, where there are almost no people anymore, the situation is also quite difficult. Kupiansk was again hit by guided aerial bombs. An educational institution, a cafe, and cars were destroyed in one of the settlements in the area. The village of Oleksandrivka was shelled in the Bohodukhiv direction, and Liptsy in the Kharkiv district. The enemy is firing from artillery, tanks, mortars, everything they have at their disposal, using multiple rocket launchers, multiple rocket launchers and drones," said Syniehubov.

According to him, over the past two weeks, more than 500 people have been taken out of this area, about 30 of them children.

Zelensky visits frontline positions of Ukrainian forces insector

The Kharkiv regional police reported that the shelling in the area has not stopped. Together with Red Cross volunteers, on February 19, law enforcement officers managed to evacuate 10 residents - retirees, people with disabilities, people with limited mobility, and a seriously injured woman - to Kharkiv.

"One of the women was carried from the fourth floor. She has a fractured spine, neck of the femur, and multiple injuries that she received several months ago as a result of a Russian-guided bomb explosion. Due to the massive shelling, people were taken out of the dangerous area only in the evening," the police said.

In the Lyman-Kupiansk direction, Syniehubov added, Russian troops continue to storm the positions of the Ukrainian military, trying to take advantage of favorable heights. Kupiansk remains an important logistical target for them.

Russians shellfor second time in day, there may be people under rubble

Over the last day, Ukrainian defenders eliminated almost 400 Russian occupants and destroyed more than 100 units of Russian equipment.

As reported, on January 16, a mandatory evacuation was announced from the Kindrashivka and Kurylivka communities of the Kupiansk district. According to the RMA, more than 3,000 residents remained in the settlements of these communities.