Completed 3 Years Ago, Khost Clinic Yet To Be Inaugurated

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KHOST CITY (Pajhwok): Residents of Ghaziabad area of southeastern Khost province say a clinic in their area was built three years ago, but is yet to be inaugurated.

The residents say they are facing many problems in absence of healthcare services and call on the officials concerned to activate this clinic as soon as possible.

Torab Khan, a resident of the area, told Pajhwok Afghan News that they had to walk for several kilometers to reach Khost city for treatment of a common illness.

He said people's economic situation was not good and they could not take their patients to the city.

“The building of this clinic was completed before the fall of the previous government. If this clinic becomes operational, many problems of the people of this area will be solved.”

“Now we take our patients to the city, which is very expensive for us.”

Noor Khan, another resident of Ghaziabad, also told Pajhwok that their area was about 15 kilometers away from the city and they could not easily transfer their patients to the city.

He said the clinic building could destroy if it was not activated.

He added:“Our demand from the government is that this area is far from the city, so please activate this clinic and appoint doctors to it.”

A number of other residents made similar statements and requested the Public Health Department to make functional the clinic.

On the other hand, Public Health Department officials assure that the clinic will be opened soon.

Deputy Public Health director Dr. Sheragal Zadran told Pajhwok that not only the Ghaziabad health clinic, but all clinics whose buildings have been built would be made functional.

Earlier, he told Pajhwok that efforts were being made to activate 11 health centres which have been inactive for the past few years.

sa/ma

Visits: 8