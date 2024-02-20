Pepperidge Farm® And Hannah Waddingham Unveil New Limited-Edition Milano® London Fog Cookie

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CAMDEN, N.J., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pepperidge Farm invites you to "have a little taste" this spring with a new limited-edition Milano cookie inspired by the beloved café beverage – London Fog. Milano London Fog features the delicate taste of earl grey tea flavor, creamy milk chocolate and a hint of vanilla flavor between two delicate biscuits.

Pepperidge Farm® New Limited-Edition London Fog Milano® Cookie (PRNewsfoto/Campbell Soup Company)

Continue Reading

"At Pepperidge Farm, we believe that great taste is found in the details," said Danielle Brown, Vice President of Cookies and Cracker Marketing, Campbell's Snacks. "By bringing together rich milk chocolate and distinctive notes of earl grey tea, there's

a new way

to

savor tea-time in

the form of our iconic Milano cookie."

Alongside the new cookie, Pepperidge Farm is teaming up with Emmy-award winning actor Hannah Waddingham for the next iteration of their ad campaign. The very definition of class, humor, and charm, Hannah embodies the impeccable taste of Pepperidge Farm. Her unapologetic love of Milano Double Dark cookies, Pepperidge Farm Hearty White Bread and now Milano London Fog cookies, makes Hannah the perfect partner. See Hannah enjoying her favorite Pepperidge Farm treats in the new ads premiering today, February 20 on social, YouTube , and streaming.

"My pals at Pepperidge Farm and I are inviting everyone to hold their baked goods to a higher standard and to have a little taste," said Hannah Waddingham. "They make the most pillowy soft bread that is just crying out to be made into a delicious grilled cheese, and don't get me started on their cookies – crafted to be savored, not inhaled."

Milano London Fog cookies, in beautiful lavender packaging, are available at major retailers for a limited time starting in March. Find Hannah's other favorites, including Milano Double Dark cookies and Pepperidge Farm Hearty White Bread on shelves year-round at retailers nationwide. For more information on Pepperidge Farm, visit .

About Pepperidge Farm®

Pepperidge Farm® is a leading brand of premium quality snacks, fresh bakery products, and frozen foods. The Pepperidge Farm® brand includes crackers, cookies, fresh baked breads and frozen puff pastry, layer cakes and garlic breads. Founded in 1937 by Margaret Rudkin, an entrepreneurial homemaker who began baking fresh, wholesome bread for her allergy-afflicted son, Pepperidge Farm branded products are now in approximately 75 percent of homes nationwide. As of Fall 2022, all Pepperidge Farm signature paper bags are considered recyclable. For more information, visit

or follow Pepperidge Farm on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. For more about Campbell Soup Company visit .

CONTACT: Nirmala Singh, [email protected]

SOURCE Campbell Soup Company