RCJA: Hardline Israeli Gov't Dupes Int'l Community

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb.20 (Petra) - Secretary General of the Royal Committee for Jerusalem Affairs (RCJA), Abdullah Kanaan, said right-wing Israeli government implements a strategy aimed to deceive the world by increasing escalation.Kanaan said Israel's escalation policy increased after its aggression on Gaza and all Palestinian cities, in conjunction with "Al-Aqsa Flood" battle on October 7.Kanaan added that this phase constituted a decisive stage in reviving global awareness of the Palestinian cause, indicating that Palestinian people suffered from a war of genocide and brutal ethnic cleansing.In a statement to "Petra" on Tuesday, he noted Israel's aggression aims to cover up its clear failure, adding that its persistent efforts aims to prolong its office life and distract public opinion about its practices.Kanaan pointed out that the committee affirms to international public opinion that Israeli escalation and the related recent steps undoubtedly target all occupied Palestine, including Jerusalem and its Islamic and Christian sanctities.In the same context of Jewish settler escalation, he said the Israeli government provides protection to settler groups to attack Palestinian people, launch settlement projects, bulldoze lands, and evacuate neighborhoods in Jerusalem.Additionally, he said the committee affirms that Jordan will maintain its role under the King's leadership to protect Jerusalem's sanctities.In this regard, he noted His Majesty made clear in his international meetings the necessity of ending Israeli occupation and stopping its practices.He added that His Majesty also called on putting pressure on Israel, and taking immediate international action to support humanitarian organizations working in Palestine and Jerusalem.