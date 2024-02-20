Is Russia Aiming To Put Nukes In Space?

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Fresh US intelligence circulating in Congress reportedly indicates that Russia is developing an anti-satellite weapon in space with a nuclear component .

News reports speculating about what the weapon could be abounded after Representative Mike Turner (R-Ohio), chair of the House Intelligence Committee, released a cryptic but alarming statement on February 14, 2024, regarding the information, which he framed as a“serious national security threat.” Some sources suggested a nuclear weapon . Others suspect a weapon that is nuclear-powered but not a nuclear warhead.

The White House confirmed the following day that the Russian system under development is a space-based anti-satellite weapon and that if it were deployed, it would violate the 1967 Outer Space Treaty , which bans weapons of mass destruction in space. The Kremlin responded by dismissing the reports as a“malicious fabrication.”

While the exact weapon remains unknown to the public, the events raise the specter of nuclear weapons in space at a tense time. Relations between the United States and Russia are at their lowest in decades, and Russia is currently waging a war of aggression in Ukraine.

As a scholar of nuclear strategy , I know the US reports come at a time when the nuclear world order is shifting significantly. China and others are expanding and modernizing their arsenals. Iran is close to being able to produce a nuclear weapon . Other countries may eventually want their own nuclear weapons.

At the same time, several countries are developing new weapons to attack targets in space. This list includes Russia , the US , China and India , although none currently field weapons in space.

Cold War schemes

The recent revelations about Russian space weapons raise the specter that countries may decide to deploy nuclear weapons in space at some point. Some have tried before.

The US and Soviet Union researched nuclear detonations in space during the Cold War. In the late 1960s, the Soviets tested a missile that could be placed in low Earth orbit and be capable of coming out of orbit and carrying a nuclear warhead to Earth.

Neither country placed nuclear weapons in space permanently. Both were parties to the Outer Space Treaty and the 1963 Partial Test Ban Treaty , which outlawed nuclear detonations in space. Moscow and Washington negotiated these treaties to contain the Cold War arms race.