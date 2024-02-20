Amir Leads Well-Wishers To Welcome Kuwait Amir

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani led well-wishers to welcome his brother HH Amir of the sisterly State of Kuwait Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah upon his arrival and the accompanying delegation on Tuesday at the Amiri Terminal of Hamad International Airport on a state visit to the country.

Amiri Diwan holds official reception ceremony at Kuwait Amir's arrival

HH the Deputy Amir Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Thani, HH Personal Representative of HH the Amir Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al-Thani, HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, HE Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad Al-Thani and HE Chief of the Amiri Diwan Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani were present to welcome HH Amir of the State of Kuwait and the accompanying delegation.

Also present were HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the State of Kuwait Ali bin Abdullah Al Mahmoud and HE Kuwaiti Ambassador to the State Khaled bin Badr Al Mutairi.

