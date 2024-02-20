Azerbaijani ASCO Reveals Construction Of Debut Hybrid-Engined Diving Vessel In Baku

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 20. Azerbaijan
Caspian Shipping Company CJSC (ASCO) has disclosed details about
the creation of the first diving vessel with a hybrid engine in
Azerbaijan, Trend reports via ASCO.
"The Baku Shipyard is constructing the first diving vessel with
a hybrid engine in the Caspian region upon ASCO's order. Its
construction aligns with ASCO's environmental policy, meets the
requirements of the international maritime organization, and makes
a significant contribution as part of the initiatives for the 'Year
of Solidarity for a Green World', declared by President Ilham
Aliyev," the ASCO noted.
This diving vessel will be capable of operating at depths of up
to 60 meters, with a speed of 12 knots, and will be equipped with a
cargo crane.
Meanwhile, ASCO (the largest fleet on the Caspian Sea) currently
has 54 vessels for various purposes on its balance sheet.
