Azerbaijani ASCO Reveals Construction Of Debut Hybrid-Engined Diving Vessel In Baku


2/20/2024 3:17:29 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 20. Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company CJSC (ASCO) has disclosed details about the creation of the first diving vessel with a hybrid engine in Azerbaijan, Trend reports via ASCO.

"The Baku Shipyard is constructing the first diving vessel with a hybrid engine in the Caspian region upon ASCO's order. Its construction aligns with ASCO's environmental policy, meets the requirements of the international maritime organization, and makes a significant contribution as part of the initiatives for the 'Year of Solidarity for a Green World', declared by President Ilham Aliyev," the ASCO noted.

This diving vessel will be capable of operating at depths of up to 60 meters, with a speed of 12 knots, and will be equipped with a cargo crane.

Meanwhile, ASCO (the largest fleet on the Caspian Sea) currently has 54 vessels for various purposes on its balance sheet.

