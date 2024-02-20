Education Ministry Releases Student Safety Guidelines For Private Schools, Kindergartens

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE)'s Private Education Affairs Sector released yesterday the School Activity Guide 2024 for private schools and kindergartens, a move aimed at developing children's educational and pedagogical activities in line with the MoEHE's educational and development objectives.

The Guide covers instructions on the child security and safety while doing activities or being on school buses including the school bus supervisors' responsibilities, as well as instructions on school activity objectives, plans and regulations in the State of Qatar or beyond.



Also included in the Guide is the expected school activity outcomes in line with the MOEHEs vision and explanatory appendices on a list of school curricula-related trips and camps.

MoEHE's Assistant Undersecretary for Special Education Affairs, Omar Abdulaziz Al Naama said that the guide offers shows regulations for private schools and kindergartens to tailor their school activities in a way that ensures the student safety and copes with Islamic and national identity values.

Director of the MoEHE's Kindergarten Department, Dr. Rania Mohammed said that the guide highlights the school activities' role in developing the children integrated skills and includes instructions on using free time to enhance the students' academic and personal capacities and make them active contributors to the development of society.

The issuance of this guide comes within the framework of the Ministry's commitment to providing an integrated educational environment that contributes to developing students capabilities and strengthening their personalities in various scientific, artistic, social, sports, and cultural fields, and developing education in the State of Qatar according to the highest standards.