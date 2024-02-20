Ambassador Du Xiaohui Meets With Hon. Elisha Matambo, Minister Of Copperbelt Province Of Zambia

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

On February 16, 2024, Ambassador Du Xiaohui met with Hon. Elisha Matambo, Minister of Copperbelt Province of Zambia.

Ambassador Du said that mining cooperation is an essential part of China-Zambia cooperation. China is willing to develop high-quality mining cooperation with Zambia to deepen the cooperation in jointly building the Belt and Road and implement consensus reached by the two Heads of State with concrete actions. The Chinese Embassy is willing to enhance cooperation with Copperbelt Province including safeguarding the lawful rights and interests of Chinese citizens as always.

Elisha Matambo said that

Copperbelt Province is willing to continuously strengthen cooperation with China and promote new development in bilateral relations.

