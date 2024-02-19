G FUEL Parties On With Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure Flavor Collab

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) G FUEL's Wyld Stallyns Bahama Mama Collector's Box and Tub are Available Now at GFUEL

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- G FUEL Energy Formula, in collaboration with Creative Licensing Corporation, honors two of the greatest heroes of our time – or any time – with Wyld Stallyns Bahama Mama – inspired by the classic comedy film, Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure! This limited-edition flavor is available now at GFUEL

in an appropriately excellent Collector's Box and Tub.

G FUEL Wyld Stallyns, inspired by "Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure," is now available at GFUEL for a limited time.

Whether you're cramming for that big history report, ice skating with Socrates or going bowling with Napoleon, you need BODACIOUS energy! That's why G FUEL has searched the Circuits of Time Directory to find a most outstanding pick-me-up: zero-sugar Wyld Stallyns Bahama Mama! Celebrating 35 years of time-traveling fun with Bill & Ted, this combination of orange, pineapple, and coconut will help prevent your next journey from being a bogus one – even if you've got to face the music!

Each full-art Collector's Box comes with a 40-serving Tub of Wyld Stallyns Bahama Mama, a Rufus-approved pair of futuristic shades, and a 24 oz G FUEL Shaker Cup featuring Bill, Ted, Rufus, and their iconic phone booth time machine. Shake up this flavor and strive to bring some positive energy to your timeline. Because, as Abraham Lincoln once said, "Be excellent to each other ... and PARTY ON, DUDES!"

"G FUEL is passionate about modern energy drink flavors as well as celebrations of pop culture characters, so it was fun to collaborate on this most excellent collection for Bill & Ted," said Kim Penny, EVP of Creative Licensing.

G FUEL's Wyld Stallyns Bahama Mama Energy Formula is zero sugar and loaded with antioxidants from 18 different fruit extracts. Each serving has only 15 calories and contains 140 mg of caffeine.

"Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure is a film that stands the test of time, so we paired these enduring characters with one of our most sought-after classic flavors, Bahama Mama," said G FUEL CEO Bryan Crowley. "We're excited to power G FUEL fans' excellent adventures alongside Wyld Stallyns!"

Strange things are afoot at GFUEL ! Pick up Wyld Stallyns Bahama Mama now, because missing out on this flavor collab would be most egregious!

About G FUEL



G FUEL provides fans with a game-changing, performance-driven alternative to standard energy drink products. With an ever-expanding, sugar-free product lineup that includes a powdered

Energy Formula , ready-to-drink cans

and powdered Hydration Formula , G FUEL has firmly established itself as a market leader in the energy drink industry.

With more than 358,000 5-star Shopper Approved Ratings, a shipping network that spans over 125 countries, a nationwide retail campaign, and a global social media footprint of over 500 million followers, G FUEL maintains the industry's largest and most passionate community of fans, customers, content creators, and partners. Content creators and partners include the likes of

PewDiePie ,

Ninja , Jynxzi , NoisyButters ,



Mikal Bridges ,

Michael Dickson ,

Activision, SEGA of America, Capcom®, EA, Bethesda Game Studios, Gearbox Software, Warner Bros., VIZ Media, Atari, Rare Ltd., Disney, Sony Pictures, The Tetris Company and Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.



Join the movement today at GFUEL and follow us on social media @GFuelEnergy.

Press Contact:

[email protected]

Distribution and Wholesale Contact:

[email protected]

About Creative Licensing



Located in Los Angeles CA, Creative Licensing is a full-service independent merchandise licensing agency that specializes in long-term brand development. Founded in 1982, Creative Licensing currently represents a large catalogue of classic films and properties. For more information on licensing opportunities, please visit

Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure characters and images TM & © 1989, 2024 Creative Licensing Corporation. All Rights Reserved

SOURCE G FUEL