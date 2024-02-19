Poland, Sweden Reiterate Support For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Warsaw and Stockholm are at the forefront of helping Ukraine and will continue to do so in the future.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said this during a joint press conference in Warsaw on Monday, February 19, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"Poland and Sweden are leaders in terms of assistance to Ukraine. We talked for a long time about the need to strengthen defense and military cooperation both in Europe between all member states and on a bilateral basis between Poland and Sweden," Tusk said.

He noted that Warsaw and Stockholm have similar views on the issue of Russian aggression in Ukraine, the need for assistance to Kyiv, as well as the preservation of transatlantic ties.

"Europe, the United States and the entire North Atlantic Alliance must show solidarity, be responsible and work together. There is no room for any doubts or disloyalty," Tusk said.

He added that Poland supported Sweden joining NATO as soon as possible and expressed hope that this would happen in the near future.

Kristersson, in turn, said that Europe should consider introducing a new package of sanctions against Russia over the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. According to him, this will be the best way to honor the Russian opposition figure and a sign of support for Ukraine.

"We must mobilize so that Ukraine can resist Russia's brutal aggression. What we do today will affect the outcome of the war and our common security," Kristersson said.

He added that he and Tusk had also discussed strengthening the potential of arms production in Europe, including Poland and Sweden.

"We are ready to strengthen our bilateral cooperation in the field of defense and security, also as a member of NATO. Like the other Baltic countries, we would like to strengthen security in the entire Baltic Sea region," Kristersson said.

