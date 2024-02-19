Drone Coalition: Netherlands Starts Transferring Uavs To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Netherlands has already started supplying Ukraine with UAVs as part of a drone coalition.

According to Ukrinform, Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren said this in an interview with Delfi , Ukrinform reports.

"I can't give the exact number, but we are already transferring drones to Ukraine. Of course, I think that this drone coalition is very important because now we will join forces, which means that we will be able to increase the number of drones and be more specific according to Ukraine's needs," Ollongren said.

She recalled that the Netherlands was also actively participating in the air defense coalition, "for example, with the Patriot systems, as well as with the F-16, which are also in progress."

Ollongren confirmed that Ukrainians were being trained to fly and maintain F-16 fighter jets.

"We are also preparing the aircraft for the actual handover. We have announced that we will be handing over 24 F-16 aircraft. And we will transfer them together with Denmark and Norway as soon as possible. But you know, everything must be ready. [...] I am sure that we will be able to start transferring them this year," she said.

Ukrainian Air Force spokesperson Yuriy Ihnat said on February 19 that Ukraine was already adapting the infrastructure for U.S.-made F-16 fighter jets.

A coalition of drones and EW was created by Ukraine and Latvia. The United Kingdom, Sweden, Denmark, Germany, Lithuania, Estonia and the Netherlands later joined the coalition.

Photo: Beeld Phil Nijhuis