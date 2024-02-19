IN PHOTOS: 25 Indian Associations In Qatar Participate In Dance Festival

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Members of different Indian associations came together on the weekend to host a cultural extravaganza.

Embassy of India in association with Indian Cultural Centre (ICC), under the aegis of the Embassy of India, conducted 'Natyanjali: Inter AO Dance Festival'. Members of 25 ICC-associated organizations belonging to different Indian states took to stage to perform on this occasion.

Sachin Dinkar Shankpal, First Secretary at the Embassy of India, was the Chief Guest for the evening. The event garnered huge response from the India diaspora.

ICC's General Secretary Mohan Kumar welcomed the audience and the dignitaries. ICC's Vice President Subramanya Hebbagelu thanked the community for their response to this cultural event and explained various initiatives ICC is undertaking.

Shankpal, in his speech, appreciated ICC Managing Committee for various initiatives they have undertaken in the past and hoped that the trend will continue in future. Abraham Joseph, Secretary at ICC, gave away Vote of Thanks.

Rest of the ICC Managing Committee members, Presidents and managing committee members of the other associated organizations and senior community leaders were present on this occasion. Sumaa Mahesh Gowda, Head of Cultural Activities at ICC, anchored the event proceedings.