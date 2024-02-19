Souq Waqif's Honey Exhibition Extended For Two More Days

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Souq Waqif management has announced the extension of the '5th Souq Waqif International Honey Exhibition' by two additional days, now concluding on February 21. Organizers stated that the extension is in response to strong public interest.

"We are thrilled to extend the Fifth Souq Waqif International Honey Exhibition for an additional two days, until February 21, due to high demand," Souq Waqif posted on its social media.

The exhibition, taking place daily at the eastern square of Souq Waqif, will be accessible to visitors until February 21, 2024, from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm and from 3:30 pm to 10:00 pm.

Featuring over 100 local and international companies from 25 countries, the festival showcases more than 60 varieties of honey, offering a unique opportunity for enthusiasts and connoisseurs alike.

