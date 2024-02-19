NATO excludes underpaying associates

(MENAFN) In a bold proposal reminiscent of former President Donald Trump's stance, United States Senator Lindsey Graham has suggested the expulsion of countries from NATO if they fail to meet the alliance's defense spending criteria. The NATO guidelines dictate that member states should allocate a minimum of 2 percent of their GDP to defense, a benchmark Graham asserts is not being met by 19 out of the 31 member nations.



Speaking in an interview with CBS News on Sunday, Graham echoed Trump's insistence that all NATO nations must fulfill their financial commitments or risk losing military protection.



"President Trump is right to want NATO nations to meet their obligation of 2 percent. We need to turn it into an obligation that means something," remarked the senator, emphasizing his desire for a system where non-compliance results in expulsion.



Expressing his support for NATO while addressing a financial shortfall, Graham emphasized the significant sum of USD70 billion to USD80 billion left unmet by member states. He urged nations within NATO to adhere to the 2 percent spending requirement, underscoring the need for financial responsibility within the alliance.



Former President Trump, currently leading the Republican presidential nomination race for the upcoming election, has long been critical of NATO, branding it as "obsolete" and arguing that member states take advantage of the United States' disproportionate financial contributions.



Last week, Trump went even further, stating that he would not defend NATO members considered "delinquent" in their financial obligations and hinted at encouraging Russia to target nations failing to meet the 2 percent threshold.



Graham's proposal raises questions about the future dynamics within NATO and the potential consequences for member states falling short on defense spending commitments. As discussions unfold, the senator's call for a more stringent approach to financial obligations within the alliance adds another layer to the ongoing debate about NATO's role and responsibilities on the global stage.



MENAFN19022024000045015687ID1107870297