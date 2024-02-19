Prince Ghazi Inaugurates Three Hierarchs Church In Jerash

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Jerash, Feb. 19 (Petra) - Deputizing for His Majesty King Abdullah II, His Royal Highness Prince Ghazi bin Muhammad, Senior Adviser to the King for Religious and Cultural Affairs and Personal Envoy, inaugurated the Three Hierarchs Greek Orthodox Church in Debeen, Jerash Governorate.The event, held Sunday, was attended by Her Royal Highness Princess Miriam Ghazi and His Beatitude Patriarch Theophilus III, among others.Greek Orthodox Archbishop, Christophoros Atallah, highlighted the significance of the church's opening coinciding with the 25th anniversary of His Majesty King Abdullah II's accession to the throne. He emphasized Jordan's role as a model of religious coexistence and a haven of safety and stability.The church, named after Saint Basil the Great, Saint Gregory, and Saint John the Golden-mouthed, will serve as a gathering place for conferences, intellectual and cultural meetings, and community services, catering to the needs of young people.The completion of the church's construction was made possible by a generous donation from Issa Nassif Odeh. It stands as a testament to Jordan's commitment to religious harmony and cultural diversity.Architecturally, the Three Hierarchs Church embodies traditional Jordanian craftsmanship with influences from Byzantine and Roman architectural styles.The inaugural mass at the church is scheduled for the upcoming Friday, expected to draw officials, locals, and parishioners from across the Kingdom.