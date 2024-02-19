Artillery And Drones: Enemy Attacks Kherson Region 21 Times In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army shelled the Kherson region 21 times on Sunday, February 18.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

"Over the past day, the enemy launched 21 attacks, firing 88 shells, using mortars, artillery, MLRS, tanks, and UAVs. The enemy fired 16 shells at the city of Kherson," he said.

80 combat engagements take place in frontline over last day

There were no reports of casualties.

Russian troops hit residential areas of settlements in the region and the port infrastructure in Kherson.

As reported, on the morning of February 19, Russian troops shelled Kherson, several explosions were heard in the coastal districts.