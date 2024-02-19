Ukrainian Ministry of Agriculture announces minimum losses of winter wheat crop

(MENAFN) The Ukrainian Ministry of Agriculture disclosed on Sunday that only a small fraction, ranging from one to two percent, of the winter wheat crop is expected to succumb to the current winter season, based on data provided by experts. Winter wheat constitutes a substantial portion, over 95 percent, of Ukraine's total wheat production. Typically, during winter months, around seven percent of the cropped area's production is lost due to harsh weather conditions such as severe frost and ice crust formation in the fields. However, this winter season has been relatively mild compared to previous years.



For the 2024 season, farmers in Ukraine sowed approximately 4.2 million hectares of winter wheat. The Ministry highlighted that despite the challenges posed by winter conditions, the survival rate of winter grains, including wheat and corn, ranges between an impressive 98 to 99 percent. This resilience is attributed to favorable weather patterns and effective agricultural practices employed by farmers.



In addition to winter wheat, the Ministry also reported that a smaller percentage, up to five percent, of the winter barley crop experienced damage during the winter period. While this represents a setback for some farmers, the overall impact on Ukraine's grain production is expected to be minimal.



The statement from the Ministry underscores the resilience of Ukraine's agricultural sector in the face of challenging weather conditions. The high survival rate of winter grains reflects the dedication and expertise of Ukrainian farmers, who play a vital role in ensuring food security and contributing to the country's agricultural output. As the winter season progresses, continued monitoring and support from the agricultural authorities will be essential to sustain the health and productivity of Ukraine's crop yields.

