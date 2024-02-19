AUS and LTU partner for engineering student opportunities

(MENAFN- AUS) Sharjah, UAE., February 19, 2024 – American University of Sharjah (AUS) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Lawrence Technological University (LTU), Southfield, Michigan, USA, on February 5, that will facilitate AUS engineering students to pursue graduate studies at LTU and introduce collaborative academic and training programs.

Based on the agreement, AUS engineering students can benefit from a 4+1 program where those who have completed four years of their undergraduate engineering studies at AUS can earn a master’s degree from LTU in just one year. AUS students will benefit from an expedited admission process provided that they meet LTU’s standard entry requirements. Successful candidates will also benefit from a partial scholarship of $10,000 to attend LTU.

The agreement also stipulates collaboration towards establishing one or more programs, potentially featuring double or dual degrees. Both institutions will also cooperate in designing training programs for research and development projects, explore shared areas of interest and design exchange or study abroad initiatives.

The MoU was signed by Dr. Tod Laursen, Chancellor of AUS, and Dr. Tarek Sobh, President of LTU on campus.

“This agreement holds immense potential to enhance the university experience for engineering students at AUS. The introduction of a 4+1 program allows students to seamlessly transition from their undergraduate studies at AUS to pursue a master's degree at LTU, providing them with an accelerated and comprehensive educational pathway. This agreement does not only facilitate accessibility but also recognizes and rewards academic excellence. The collaboration between the two institutions also creates a rich academic environment that goes beyond traditional boundaries. The provision of diverse opportunities, from accelerated education paths to collaborative research endeavors, ensures a multifaceted and enriching university experience for our students,” said Chancellor Laursen.

President Sobh also noted: "We welcome this transformative partnership with AUS, leveraging LTU’s defining pillars of technological eminence, industry immersion, professional excellent, interdisciplinary agility and a focus on research and creative practices, to empower students on a global scale. This collaboration will offer valuable opportunities for international research efforts, as the scope and diversity of the Lawrence Tech research portfolio continues to grow rapidly. The work between these two great institutions signifies a commitment to academic excellence and propels our mission to shape future leaders equipped with the skills to drive innovation and positive change in the world."

The AUS College of Engineering (CEN) places a strong emphasis on forging partnerships with leading industrial and academic entities through its many programs including its AUS Engineering Al Nukhba program, facilitating faculty research and student scholarship. CEN offers 10 undergraduate programs and 12 graduate programs including a PhD in Engineering Systems Management and a PhD in Biosciences and Bioengineering. AUS is ranked third in the UAE in the category of engineering and technology, according to QS World University Rankings by Broad Subjects (2023).



