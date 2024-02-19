Earthquake Recorded In Ternopil Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) An earthquake with a magnitude of 2.6 was recorded near a village Lysivtsi in the Ternopil region.

The Main Center for Special Control reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"On February 18, at 11:07:32, the Main Center for Special Control registered an earthquake in the Ternopil region with a magnitude of 2.6 (on the Richter scale) at a depth of about five kilometers," the report says.

builders restore housing in Kherson region as part of 'Plich-o-plich' progra

It is noted that such an earthquake does not pose a threat to the population. The vibrations are felt only by some people who are in a calm state inside the room, especially on the upper floors.

The earthquake occurred near the village of Lysivtsi in the Tovste territorial community, according to the Main Department of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

As reported, on February 10, a 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck the Mindanao region of the southern Philippines, while rescuers were searching for people who went missing after a landslide in the same area.