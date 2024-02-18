At Least 53 Killed In Tribal Fighting In Papua New Guinea's Highlands: Media

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)
SYDNEY, Feb 19 (NNN-AAP) – At least 53 people have died in a tribal fighting, in Papua New Guinea's highlands, the Australian ABC News broadcaster reported, today.
Local police believe that, the victims were shot dead in an ambush in Enga Province, in a major escalation of tribal fighting in the region, according to the media.– NNN-AAP
