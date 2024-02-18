Brazil’S Belo Horizonte Acts Against Dengue Surge

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On February 17, 2024, Belo Horizonte, a major Brazilian city, declared a health crisis due to rising dengue cases and related illnesses. This move targets the epidemic's spread.



For six months, efforts to curb these illnesses will intensify, with Mayor Fuad Noman leading the charge. His declaration appeared in the official city record.



Nationally, dengue claimed 94 lives in 2024, with 381 more deaths pending investigation.



The local Health Department now must craft and enforce emergency response plans. This includes creating additional rules as needed.



A key policy now permits entering empty or neglected buildings without the owner's okay. This step follows three failed tries to inspect.



This rule applies when residents block health workers. Civil Defense will help, even scheduling inspections after hours if necessary.







Health workers can now work longer hours to tackle this emergency.



This change bypasses the usual break required between contract extensions and simplifies procurement processes.



With dengue serotypes DEN I, DEN II, DEN III, and chikungunya all present and cases on the rise, declaring an emergency was essential.



The city confirmed 3,718 dengue and 259 chikungunya cases.



To support residents, the city opened three Arbovirus Care Centers, available from 7 AM to 10 PM daily.



Volume Replacement Units offer 24/7 care for severe cases. Another unit operates at Júlia Kubitschek Hospital, ensuring continuous support.



Weekend openings at health centers aim to broaden patient care. People showing symptoms like fever, eye pain, or skin spots should get medical help.



This strategic response highlights the city's commitment to public health amid the dengue challenge.

Background

Brazil faces a critical challenge as dengue cases surge, prompting the government to acquire 6.2 million doses of a Japanese vaccine for immediate immunization.



This year's dengue outbreak is shaping up to be one of the most severe, with January alone recording 217,000 cases.



The spike in dengue infections is attributed to the El Niño phenomenon, which brought unusual warmth and rainfall.

