Pakistan Rangers Violate Ceasefire Along IB

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu-
Pakistan Rangers on Wednesday violated ceasefire agreement by resorting to unprovoked firing at a Border Security Force (BSF) post along the International Border here, officials said.
BSF personnel manning the border outpost in Makwal retaliated befittingly to the firing from across the border, with the exchange lasting for over 20 minutes, beginning at 5.50 pm, officials said.
They said there was no casualty or damage on the Indian side.
Last year, on the intervening night of November 8-9, a BSF jawan was killed in Pakistan Rangers firing in Ramgarh sector of Samba district - the first death on this side since February 25, 2021, when a renewed ceasefire was agreed upon by the two countries.
ADVERTISEMENT
Earlier on October 26, two BSF personnel and a woman were injured in cross-border firing in Arnia sector of Jammu, while another BSF jawan was injured in a similar incident on October 17.
Officials said senior officers are monitoring the situation and the security personnel deployed all along the IB have been asked to remain on high alert.
The ceasefire violation comes at a time when Jammu and Kashmir administration is preparing for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Union Territory on February 20.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
Read Also Pakistani Held Along IB In Jammu BSF DG Reviews Security Situation, Operational Preparedness Of Troops In Jammu
MENAFN18022024000215011059ID1107867687
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.