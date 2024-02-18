Pakistan Rangers Violate Ceasefire Along IB

Last year, on the intervening night of November 8-9, a BSF jawan was killed in Pakistan Rangers firing in Ramgarh sector of Samba district - the first death on this side since February 25, 2021, when a renewed ceasefire was agreed upon by the two countries.

Earlier on October 26, two BSF personnel and a woman were injured in cross-border firing in Arnia sector of Jammu, while another BSF jawan was injured in a similar incident on October 17.

Officials said senior officers are monitoring the situation and the security personnel deployed all along the IB have been asked to remain on high alert.

The ceasefire violation comes at a time when Jammu and Kashmir administration is preparing for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Union Territory on February 20.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now