Govt Assigns Charges Of Posts Of CMO, MS, BMO To Several Senior Doctors

As per an order, Dr Tahir Sajad Incharge BMO Magam has been given charge of post of CMO Srinagar while Dr Tehmeena Banday Incharge Deputy CMO Pulwama has been given charge of post of CMO Pulwama.

Dr. Abdul Hamid Zargar, (MS Surgery) currently posted as CMO Doda shall look after the charge of Medical Superintendent Gandhi Nagar Jammu against an available vacancy.

Dr Zulafkar Ahmad Medical Superintendent District Hospital Pooch shall take over the post of CMO Poonch with effect from 29th February. CMO, Doda Dr. Vikramjeet Singh Tulla I/C Superintendent Medical Kashmir Nursing Home, Gupkar shall look-after the charge of Controller of Stores, (Health) Barzulla, Srinagar against an available vacancy.

Dr. Bashir Ahmad Malik I/C Chief Medical Officer, Baramulla shall look-after the charge of Medical Superintendent Kashmir Nursing Home, Gupkar, Srinagar. Dr Tahir Sajad incharge BMO Magam shall look-after the post of Chief Medical Officer, Srinagar.

Dr Tehmeena incharge Deputy CMO Pulwama shall look-after the post of Chief Medical Officer, Pulwama. Dr Mastoora Akhter incharge BMO Pattan shall look-after the charge of the post of Chief Medical Officer, Baramulla.

Dr Om Kumar I/C Deputy CMO, Doda shall look-after the charge of the post of Chief Medical Officer, Doda in addition to his own duties. Dr Rajinder Kumar incharge Medical Superintendent, District Hospital, Reasi shall look-after the charge of Chief Medical Officer, Kishtwar.