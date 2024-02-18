Govt Assigns Charges Of Posts Of CMO, MS, BMO To Several Senior Doctors

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Health and Medical Education (H&ME) department on Wednesday assigned charges of posts of Chief Medical Officers, Block Medical Officers and Medical Superintendents to several senior doctors.
As per an order, Dr Tahir Sajad Incharge BMO Magam has been given charge of post of CMO Srinagar while Dr Tehmeena Banday Incharge Deputy CMO Pulwama has been given charge of post of CMO Pulwama.
Dr. Abdul Hamid Zargar, (MS Surgery) currently posted as CMO Doda shall look after the charge of Medical Superintendent Gandhi Nagar Jammu against an available vacancy.
Dr Zulafkar Ahmad Medical Superintendent District Hospital Pooch shall take over the post of CMO Poonch with effect from 29th February. CMO, Doda Dr. Vikramjeet Singh Tulla I/C Superintendent Medical Kashmir Nursing Home, Gupkar shall look-after the charge of Controller of Stores, (Health) Barzulla, Srinagar against an available vacancy.
Dr. Bashir Ahmad Malik I/C Chief Medical Officer, Baramulla shall look-after the charge of Medical Superintendent Kashmir Nursing Home, Gupkar, Srinagar. Dr Tahir Sajad incharge BMO Magam shall look-after the post of Chief Medical Officer, Srinagar.
Dr Tehmeena incharge Deputy CMO Pulwama shall look-after the post of Chief Medical Officer, Pulwama. Dr Mastoora Akhter incharge BMO Pattan shall look-after the charge of the post of Chief Medical Officer, Baramulla.
Dr Om Kumar I/C Deputy CMO, Doda shall look-after the charge of the post of Chief Medical Officer, Doda in addition to his own duties. Dr Rajinder Kumar incharge Medical Superintendent, District Hospital, Reasi shall look-after the charge of Chief Medical Officer, Kishtwar.
Dr. Nusrat
Nisa Block Medical Officer, Mandi shall look after the charge of Medical Superintendent District Hospital, Poonch w.e.f 29th Feb. 2024. Dr. Gopal Dutt Block Medical officer Katra shall look-after the charge of Medical Superintendent District Hospital, Reasi.
Dr. Mohd. Taha Khan Medical officer Provincial Store Srinagar shall look after the charge of post of BMO Pattan. Dr. Mukthar Ahmad Malla Medical Officer, DH, Shopian shall look-after the charge of the post of BMO, Magam.
Dr. Opinder Singh, Dental Surgeon EH, Batote shall look-after the post of BMO Batote in addition to his own duties till suitable arrangement is made by the department.
Dr. Riyaz Jan, Medical Officer, CHC Mandi shall look after the charge of BMO Mandi. Dr. Rashpal Bangotra Medical Officer, CHC, Sunderbani shall look-after the charge of Block Medical Officer, Katra.
“The above arrangement is made in the interest of administration & patient care, purely on temporary basis and subject to the outcome of writ petition(s), if any, pending before the Court(s) of law and this shall not confer any right upon the officer(s) to claim preferential treatment at the time of placement/regularization/promotion, which shall be made strictly in accordance with the rules,” reads the order.
