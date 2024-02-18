CRS Conducts Inspection On Banihal-Sangaldan Section Of Kashmir Rail Project

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Banihal/Jammu- Commissioner of Railways Safety D C Deshwal on Friday completed his two-day inspection of recently completed 48-km-long Banihal-Sangaldan section along the ambitious Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL), officials said.
Sangaldan railway station in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district falls between Banihal and Katra on the remaining 111-km stretch of the USBRL project, which on completion will connect Kashmir with the rest of the country by train in the coming months, the officials said.
ADVERTISEMENT
The Commissioner of Railways Safety (CRS) along with his team conducted the final inspection of the railway track, tunnels and other systems between Khari-Sumbar and Sangaldan section during his two-day visit, the officials said.
A speed trial of the electric train was also successfully conducted between Sangaldan and Khari railway stations during the inspection, the officials said.
Deshwal returned back to Srinagar in a rail car from Khari Friday evening, where he is scheduled to hold a meeting with Northern railway authorities before submitting a final report. Read Also Railway Security In Jammu Reviewed Ahead Of R-Day Kashmir Rail Project: CRS Conducts Inspection On Banihal-Khari Section
Out of the total 272-km USBRL project, the 161 km was commissioned in phases with first phase 118-km Qazigund-Baramulla section commissioned in October 2009 followed by 18-km Banihal-Qazigund in June 2013 and 25-km Udhampur-Katra in July 2014.
The work on the project, which is the most challenging railway infrastructure project being undertaken post-independence, was started in 1997 and has missed several deadlines amid huge cost escalations.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN18022024000215011059ID1107867597
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.