Parts Of Cyprus See Sprinkling Of Snow

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) Parts of the Troodos mountains experienced a sprinkling of snow on Thursday as the rest of Cyprus remained under a yellow weather warning.

A thin layer of snow was seen on the popular Troodos webcam, and news channel Sigma reported 'heavy snow with sleet' had been observed in Troodos from the Jubilee Hotel.

According to the channel, which spoke with a forecaster, snowfall will continue intermittently over the next few hours, whilst heavier flurries could not be ruled out.

Meanwhile, the Cyprus meteorological service said unsettled conditions would persist through Thursday and into Friday. The island has been in the grip of a period of stormy weather with high winds, especially in coastal areas.

A drop in temperatures and snow around February isn't uncommon in Cyprus.