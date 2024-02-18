(MENAFN) In a recent briefing to media outlets, the Pentagon has raised alarms over the dire situation in Avdeevka, a frontline town in Donbass, and emphasized the urgent need for additional aid to Ukraine from the United States. The Pentagon's warning comes on the heels of the United States Senate's approval of a USD95 billion aid package, including USD61 billion allocated for Ukraine's ongoing conflict with Russia. However, the House of Representatives failed to endorse the measure before a two-week recess.



During the briefing, an unnamed Pentagon official stressed the critical shortage of essential supplies, particularly ammunition, in Ukraine. The official underscored the significance of securing supplemental funding, stating that without it, Ukraine stands at a severe disadvantage against the perceived "superior" Russian military. The official further cautioned that other locations along the forward line of troops could soon experience shortages of critical ammunition if the aid is not promptly provided.



The funding urgency was reiterated by National Security Council spokesman John Kirby, who highlighted the heightened risk of Avdeevka falling under Russian control. The spokesperson emphasized the need for Congress to swiftly approve the funding to prevent such strategic losses and bolster Ukraine's defense capabilities.



As reports of Ukraine's frontline challenges have been circulating in Western media for weeks, the Pentagon's recent briefing adds a sense of urgency to the ongoing discussions about the geopolitical dynamics in the region. The funding debate in Congress takes center stage as policymakers weigh the implications of potential defeats and the broader impact on the conflict in Donbass. The situation underscores the complexities of international relations and the critical role of financial support in determining the course of geopolitical events.





MENAFN18022024000045015687ID1107866993