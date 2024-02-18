Kyrgyzstan And Tajikistan Agree On Another Common Section Of State Border

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 18. Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan have agreed on another 1.11 kilometers of the common section of the state border, Trend reports, referring to the press service of the Kyrgyz government.

The parties reportedly conducted joint field surveys and reached an agreement on 1.11 kilometers of the borderline.

Government delegations from both countries convened in Buston, Sughd Region, Tajikistan, from February 11 to 18, 2024, culminating in the signing of a relevant protocol.