Earthquake Occurs In Caspian Sea


2/18/2024 5:12:58 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 18. An earthquake has occurred in the Caspian Sea, the Republican Seismic Survey Center of Azerbaijan (RSSC) told Trend .

According to the Earthquake Research Bureau, the earthquake was registered at a depth of 11 kilometers.

