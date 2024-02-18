QBBF Hosts Business Meeting To Welcome UK's New Ambassador

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar British Business Forum (QBBF) hosted a business lunch meeting to welcome the new British Ambassador to the State of Qatar H E Neerav Patel at the W Hotel.

Prior to his current appointment, Ambassador Neerav Patel served the government in numerous roles including 10 Downing Street, and in positions across the Middle East and South Asia.

Ambassador Patel underscored embassy plans to connect UK ministers and trade delegations with Qatari counterparts in 2024 to promote Qatari-British commerce and investment relations, to promote the prosperity of both Qatar and the UK. He praised the work of the QBBF in supporting this agenda.

Speaking to The Peninsula on the sidelines of the event, Ambassador Patel said:“The UK and Qatar have an excellent relationship, and there is even more we can do together, and I am pleased that the Forum is at the heart of these efforts.”

Qatar British Business Forum Chairman Emad Turkmen MBE expressed his enthusiasm in welcoming the new Ambassador H E Neerav Patel.

He said:“It's always nice to welcome a new Ambassador who comes in with energy and fresh ideas."“Since we represent a cross-section of business people in Qatar, we update and brief the ambassador on current and future projects.”

Accentuating the common objectives on the ground, the official remarked that QBBF and the embassy under His Majesty's Ambassador will work towards fostering business bilateral ties in the region and will also encourage inward trading and investments into the UK.

The QBBF members expressed gratitude for the support and stressed the significance of collaboration between its loyal membership and the British Embassy in hosting engaging events that attract executives, business leaders, diplomats, and professionals across various sectors.

Emphasising on the outlook of the upcoming events in 2024, Kat Milano, Head of Marketing and Events at QBBF, stated:“Our events are more than just business gatherings, they are dynamic platforms where ideas converge to create strategic partnerships.”

“Our focus is that our activities serve as catalysts for collaboration, bringing together influential minds to help shape the future. Our extensive calendar for 2024 aims to engage our current membership and attract new UK and Qatari business professionals,” she added.

QBBF boasts a diverse and influential community, and a substantial number are actively engaged in the British Expat Community, while many also play integral roles within local clubs, schools, and communities, displaying a holistic commitment that extends beyond professional spheres. QBBF officials stressed that the organisation continues to foster bilateral trade, and is poised to make 2024 a year of“strategic alliances and business growth” for both Qatar and the United Kingdom.