World Fashion Week Dubai Shafeeq Ur Rahman's Star Life Hyderabad On Board Indian Fashion & Culture Big Hit In Arab's

The World Fashion Art Business Forum, which took place from 15th to 17th September 2023 under the patronage of H H Sheikh Majid Rashid Al Mulla. During this, India's famous fashion industrialist Shafeeq ur Rahman was seen, Where he represented his company Star Life Hyderabad. Lana Varina Founder of World Fashion week Dubai perfect host of this entire fashion week .concluded amidst much fanfare, encapsulating a unique blend of fashion, art, and business discourses over its three-day tenure. Hosted at the luxurious Habtoor Palace, Dubai, the forum garnered substantial attention due to the illustrious assembly of eminent personalities, designers, and business leaders it witnessed.

The opening press conference at Habtoor Palace featured distinguished speakers who set a high intellectual tone for the event, diving into various key industry insights and forecasts. The attendees were in for an insightful journey through the realms of contemporary fashion, art, and business landscapes.

A notable highlight of the event was the award ceremony, aimed at recognizing and celebrating excellence in various domains such as leadership, business community services, and women empowerment among others. Esteemed guests and dignitaries, including H H Sheikh Majid Rashid Al Mulla and H H Shaikh Nora Al Khalifa, presented the awards. Sheikh Majid was honored with an award for his leadership and significant contributions to community services, while Shaikh Nora Al Khalifa was recognized for her notable contributions to women empowerment.

Among the celebrated was Shafeeq ur Rahman, the founder of Star Life Hyderabad India, who was honored with an honorary award for his remarkable contribution to the Clothing Brand Label Fashion and Lifestyle Industry. Shafeeq ur Rahman, known for his significant imprint on the Fashion & Entertainment Industry, was elated to be a part of this prestigious forum where his brand, Star Life Hyderabad, received acknowledgment on an international platform.

In an interaction with the media, Shafeeq ur Rahman elucidated on how Star Life Hyderabad India acts as a robust platform for everyone involved in the Clothing Brand Label Fashion & Lifestyle, Film Production, and Entertainment Industry. He emphasized the brand's objective of fostering a rich fashion and cultural exchange among various countries in India and abroad, in association with different embassies. This mission was vividly showcased during the Expo 2020 India Pavilion Dubai, where the Star Life Hyderabad Fashion Show emerged as a big hit.

According to Media Hindustan Shafeeq ur Rahman further highlighted his brand's partnership with the Foreign Affairs Ministry, Government of India during the Expo 2020, marking a significant milestone for the brand's journey and its footprint in the international fashion landscape. The accolades received at the World Fashion Art Business Forum further accentuated Star Life Hyderabad's influential role in bridging the domains of fashion, culture, and business on a global spectrum.

