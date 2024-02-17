King Meets UK PM, Warns Of Consequences Of Israeli Attack On Rafah

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - His Majesty King Abdullah met on Thursday with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and stressed the need for a ceasefire in Gaza and the protection of civilians.

At the meeting, held at 10 Downing Street, His Majesty urged the international community to take action to stop the devastating war that has caused a humanitarian catastrophe for which generations in the region will pay the price, according to a Royal Court statement.



The King stressed the importance of ensuring the sustainable flow of sufficient aid into Gaza, warning of the dangerous consequences of an Israeli offensive on Rafah, where so many displaced Palestinians have taken shelter.



His Majesty reiterated Jordan's rejection of attempts to displace the Palestinians internally or externally, considering this an issue that must be rejected and condemned by the world.



The King called for putting a stop to extremist settler attacks on Palestinians in the West Bank and Jerusalem, warning of a regional spillover of the conflict, the statement said.



His Majesty said military and security solutions will never bring peace, noting that the only way to achieve peace is through a political horizon on the basis of the two-state solution.



The King called for launching a serious political process that leads to achieving just and comprehensive peace and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the 4 June 1967 lines with East Jerusalem as its capital.



His Majesty noted the United Kingdom's pivotal role in creating a political horizon to end the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.



The King urged the international community to maintain support for UNRWA to enable it to continue providing its vital humanitarian services in line with its UN mandate, especially amid the tragic humanitarian situation in Gaza.



The meeting also covered the deep-rooted strategic partnership between Jordan and the United Kingdom and means to build on it across various sectors.



Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan and Jordan's Ambassador to the UK Manar Dabbas attended the meeting.