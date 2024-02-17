QMC, UDST Sign Mou To Foster Cooperation In Digital Communication And Media Production

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Qatar Media Corporation (QMC) and the University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) have signed a memorandum of understanding to foster co-operation. The agreement comes as a significant development for the fields of digital communication and media production in Qatar and marks an important step towards enhancing the educational and professional landscape of media and technology in Qatar.

It was signed by HE the CEO of QMC Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Thani bin Khaled al-Thani and UDST president Dr Salem al-Naemi in the presence of officials from both entities.

Addressing the audience, Sheikh Abdulaziz al-Thani emphasised the mutual benefits of the agreement. "By joining forces with UDST, we are setting a new standard for media education and professional development in Qatar. This MoU will enable us to share valuable experiences, conduct joint research, and develop targeted training programmes that will significantly contribute to the growth and sophistication of our media landscape," he said.

The MoU outlines a comprehensive scope of work, emphasising the development of a hybrid track in Arabic and English within the University's Bachelor of Science in Digital Communication and Media Production (DCMP) programme, housed at the College of Computing and Information Technology. This track will be available to students in the Fall semester of this year and is designed to attract more Qatari students and to equip graduates with the necessary skills to deploy the latest digital technologies in media production and to lead A/V technical teams, excel in all media production professions on stage or behind the scenes, and contribute effectively to use of technology and the communication departments of both public and private organisations.

Dr al-Naemi highlighted the significance of this partnership, stating: "Our collaboration with QMC aligns with the Third National Development Strategy and significantly contributes to our nation's growth by attracting more Qatari students to this field and developing professionals capable of steering future career paths. We are not only providing our students with the opportunity to harness Al and the latest in new media technology but also preparing them to become productive leaders in this rapidly evolving industry," he explained.

The partnership focuses on several key areas aimed at fostering leadership in media production and communication. Both signatories will initiate an exchange of experiences in education, training, and development to enhance learning outcomes and undertake joint scientific and informative research initiatives. The agreement represents a strategic alliance that will not only benefit the University of Doha for Science and Technology and Qatar Media Corporation but also the Qatari community at large by nurturing talent and innovation in the fields of digital communication and media production.

