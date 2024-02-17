PM Discusses Gaza Developments In Munich Meetings

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani met Saturday with a number of prime ministers, foreign ministers and officials on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

He met Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly, Bulgarian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mariya Gabriel, Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen and Leader of the United Kingdom Labour Party Keir Starmer.

The meetings mainly discussed bilateral relations and developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, especially the humanitarian situation and efforts aimed at reaching an immediate ceasefire.

The officials of these countries appreciated Qatar's continuous efforts aimed at achieving peace and stability in the region. The meeting with leader of the UK Labour Party Keir Starmer discussed co-operation relations and ways to enhance and develop them, in addition to a number of regional and international issues. It was attended by Shadow Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the UK David Lammy.

