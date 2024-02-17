Zelensky Meets With U.S. House Delegation

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has informed a delegation of the House of Representatives of the U.S. Congress from the Republican and Democratic parties about the situation on the battlefield and the development of defense industries in Ukraine.

The head of state announced this on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"I met with a delegation of the House of Representatives of the U.S. Congress from the Republican and Democratic parties. We substantively discussed the situation on the battlefield and the development of defense industries. Separately, I spoke about Ukraine's progress in the production of drones," Zelensky said.

He expressed hope that the House of Representatives would adopt the decisions that will ensure further necessary support for Ukraine from the United States.

"We have to win this war. And we must do it in unity, protecting our common values," Zelensky said.

Earlier, on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, Zelensk met with a delegation of the U.S. Senate, which included senators from the Democratic and Republican parties.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine