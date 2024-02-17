Federal Republic Of Somalia: Press Statement

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

The Federal Republic of Somalia strongly condemns the provocative attempt by the Ethiopian government to obstruct the delegation of the Somali President from attending the 2024 African Union Summit in Addis

Ababa.

This action breaches all diplomatic and international protocols and, most critically, the established traditions of the African Union.

This behavior adds to

the growing list of erratic

actions by the Ethiopian Covemment in recent times.

Given that Ethiopia hosts the African Union headquarters, its leadership and government have an obligation to treat all African leaders equally. Hosting the AU is

both an honor and a privilege for Ethiopia;

however, if its government fails to uphold this honor and responsibility with the necessary decorum, it may be necessary for the African Union to reevaluate the location of its headquarters.

While we denounce Ethiopia's unwarranted action, we also call upon the AU to urgently conduct

a credible and independent investigation to this outrageous conduct in line with the protocols of the union.

