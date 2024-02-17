Kuwaiti FM Meets With Bahraini FM In Munich

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MUNICH, Feb 17 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya met with his Bahraini counterpart Abdullatif Al-Zayani during the three-day 60th Munich Security Conference in Germany.

The Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a statement on Saturday explaining that the meeting took place on Friday where both Al-Yahya and Al-Zayani reviewed the historical and fraternal relationship that ties the two countries.

They discussed a myriad of topics ranging from regional and global affairs to the Israeli occupation's war on Gaza, hoping to enrich and strengthen the bond between Kuwait and Bahrain.

They also discussed the latest updates on the demarcation maritime borders between Kuwait and Iraq. (end)

