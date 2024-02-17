Dogs Roam Leash Free At Dubai Islands Beach With The Opening Of Latest Dog Park

(MENAFN- Mid-East) The recent addition to Dubai Islands Beach promises ample space for dogs to play and socialise, with amenities including an obstacle course, ramp, agility seesaw, pet shower and drinking fountain.

Dubai Islands Beach, Dubai's first beach where dogs can swim, invites pup parents and their furry companions to experience the latest addition to its canine-friendly offering, with the opening of its first dog park. Set to welcome beachgoers and their four-legged friends in February, the dedicated space promises 460 square metres of fun where dogs can roam leash-free as they run, play and socialise with one another.

The new dog park will feature enhanced amenities to ensure an enjoyable experience for owners and their beloved pets including a ramp, agility seesaw, an obstacle course complete with slalom posts, a hoop ring for dogs to jump through, beams for dogs to weave through and a platform for practicing high jumps. Dog owners will have benches to utilise while their pets are immersed in engaging activities.

Further enhancing Dubai Island Beach's reputation as the ideal destination for dog owners where they can spend quality time with man's best friend, the park will also feature facilities for owners' convenience including a dog waste bin and dispenser, a pet shower and a drinking fountain to keep dogs hydrated throughout the day.

The go-to destination for visitors looking to unwind or get active, Dubai Islands Beach offers an array of activities including beach volleyball, beach football and non-motorised water sports including paddle boarding and kayaking, in partnership with Blue Safari.

Located within walking distance of Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai and Hotel Riu Dubai, Dubai Islands Beach is reachable by road and water transportation. Boat and yacht owners can anchor their vessels at the nearby Nakheel Marina Dubai Islands to enjoy a jam-packed day of family-friendly activities.