U.S. To Increase Aid To Armenia To Reduce Its Energy Dependence On Russia And Iran

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) has announced additional funding for a program to "secure Armenia's energy sector," Azernews reports.

Another $5 million will be allocated to accelerate the implementation of projects in the field of electric power, which will reduce Armenia's dependence on Russian and Iranian natural gas, the document says.

According to the document, the American agency's project in Armenia is implemented by Tetra Tech Company. After providing additional funding, its budget will amount to $15.7 million.

"With the additional funding, Tetra Tech will provide technical assistance and other services to accelerate (the implementation of) key projects in the electricity sector that will increase the use of renewable energy sources and reduce Armenia's dependence on Russian and Iranian natural gas," the document says.