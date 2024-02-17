               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

U.S. To Increase Aid To Armenia To Reduce Its Energy Dependence On Russia And Iran


2/17/2024 10:09:06 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) has announced additional funding for a program to "secure Armenia's energy sector," Azernews reports.

Another $5 million will be allocated to accelerate the implementation of projects in the field of electric power, which will reduce Armenia's dependence on Russian and Iranian natural gas, the document says.

According to the document, the American agency's project in Armenia is implemented by Tetra Tech Company. After providing additional funding, its budget will amount to $15.7 million.

"With the additional funding, Tetra Tech will provide technical assistance and other services to accelerate (the implementation of) key projects in the electricity sector that will increase the use of renewable energy sources and reduce Armenia's dependence on Russian and Iranian natural gas," the document says.

MENAFN17022024000195011045ID1107864126

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search