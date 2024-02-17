U.S. To Increase Aid To Armenia To Reduce Its Energy Dependence On Russia And Iran

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) has
announced additional funding for a program to "secure Armenia's
energy sector," Azernews reports.
Another $5 million will be allocated to accelerate the
implementation of projects in the field of electric power, which
will reduce Armenia's dependence on Russian and Iranian natural
gas, the document says.
According to the document, the American agency's project in
Armenia is implemented by Tetra Tech Company. After providing
additional funding, its budget will amount to $15.7 million.
"With the additional funding, Tetra Tech will provide technical
assistance and other services to accelerate (the implementation of)
key projects in the electricity sector that will increase the use
of renewable energy sources and reduce Armenia's dependence on
Russian and Iranian natural gas," the document says.
