Ilham Aliyev Has Met With Prime Minister Of The People's Republic Of Bangladesh

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) AZERBAIJAN, February 17 - Ilham Aliyev has held a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has held a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan in Munich.
During the meeting, they discussed negotiations on a peace treaty between the two countries, the normalization...
17 February 2024, 15:03
MENAFN17022024003118003196ID1107864105
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.